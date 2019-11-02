Romeo & Juliet On Stage!

Boston’s celebrated Classic Repertory Company, known for their electrifying productions will perform Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and hate, Romeo and Juliet on stage at Court Street Arts in Haverhill, N.H. today at 6:30 p.m. Using only the original text, this zany and youthful 90-minute adaptation breathes new life into one of the Bard’s most well-loved plays. Suitable for grades 5 and up. Tickets are free for students. The pre-show cafe at will be serving up chili before the show at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit courtstreetarts.org.
-
Nov 2South Church Hall
-
Nov 2South Church Hall
-
Nov 2American Legion
-
Nov 2Peacham Town Hall
-
Nov 2Littleton Opera House
-
Nov 2St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
Local News
- Furloughee Convicted of High Speed Chase
- Burke Mountain Resort Won’t Be Sold For At Least A Year
- North Country:Friday’s Wind Topple Trees Everywhere
- Police: Suspect Was Acting Strange Prior To Summer Street Stabbing Incident
- Entrepreneurs Get Boost Through Do North
- NEK Winter Inspired Scenes In Disney’s Frozen
- Maidstone:Windstorm Collapses Dairy Barn
- Littleton Sees Uptick In Juvenile Crime
- Storm Damages Roads, Floods Homes, Cuts Power Across NEK
- Wind Storm Wreaks Havoc Throughout Region
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Features
- Littleton Chamber Makes Meadow Leasing Its Featured Member For November
- Governor Celebrates Spirit Of The ADA Award Going To Barton Business
- Scott Lamonda Sr. Retires From Columbia Forest Products
- Business Watch Column - November 2, 2019
- Littleton Food Coop Makes Dog Park Committee A Monthly Partner
- NVRH, NKHS Collaborate To Bring The 99 Faces Project To The NEK
- Hardwick Area Health Center Welcomes New Providers
- LRH Now Offers Improved Treatment For Cervical Disc Disease
- 302 Cares Coalition, NVRH, Little Rivers Health Care Collaborate
- Woodsville Guaranty Savings Banks Announces Promotion
Local Sports
- N.H. girls soccer: Maker, Littleton surge past Lisbon, head to QFs
- Thursday’s H.S. roundup: Sarkis, Woodsville roll into quarterfinals
- I, Me, Mine: Playoff weekend at Fairbanks, in N.H.
- Upcoming H.S. playoff schedule
- H.S. football: Hornets, Hilltoppers clash for berth in title game
- Thursday’s scores/top performers and upcoming playoff schedule
- Wednesday’s N.H. playoff soccer roundup: Krol-Corliss, Littleton roll past Farmington
- N.H. D-IV soccer: Patriots topple Concord Christian in playoff opener
- College XC: Hornets set to host NAC championships
- H.S. soccer: Lakers’ OT goal foils Falcons’ upset bid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.