Romeo & Juliet On Stage!

Boston’s celebrated Classic Repertory Company, known for their electrifying productions will perform Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and hate, Romeo and Juliet on stage at Court Street Arts in Haverhill, N.H. today at 6:30 p.m. Using only the original text, this zany and youthful 90-minute adaptation breathes new life into one of the Bard’s most well-loved plays. Suitable for grades 5 and up. Tickets are free for students. The pre-show cafe at will be serving up chili before the show at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit courtstreetarts.org. (Courtesy Photo)

