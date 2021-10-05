LITTLETON, NH — The Loading Dock has announced that Brooklyn artists Rosa Bordallo and Oya Damla will be performing live in Littleton on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.
Rosa Bordallo is a singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Brooklyn, N.Y. and a former member of the post-punk rock band, cholo. She is a native Pacific Islander born and raised in Guam in the Marianas, who emigrated to New York as a young adult. Her first full-length album as a soloist, Reef Walker, was released by the cassette label Time Castle Recordings in 2019. Her new EP, Tropic of Tears, will be released digitally on Nov. 12.
Oya Damla is a conceptual artist based in Brooklyn, N.Y., working within the intersection of performance, installation and sound art. Heavily rooted in conceptual foundations ranging from psychoanalytical theory, phenomenology, gender, body dysmorphia to first and second-generation identity studies, Damla’s performances explore the body in relation to thought formation, the experiential components of sound-making and the process of identity navigation. Damla has performed at Grace Exhibition Space, Judson Memorial Church, Parallel Performance Space, Ideal Glass, Chinatown Soup Gallery, LP Art Space, De-Construkt, Vital Joint, Demoplex, and Rosekill Performance Art Space. She is also the founder of The Ear, a performance arts venue and gallery in Brooklyn.
Trevor Robinson is from Putney, Vt. He spent a number of years in the north country creating art and music. Publisher of the art and music zine Sonic Boom and frequent performer and art instigator at The Loading Dock. Trevor’s music can be described as Folk Music: Folk Not Music; Ancient Sanskrit Instruction Manuals Translated in Sign Language; Transcriptions of Songs of Trees; Radio Static; Wool Sock Static; Matter; Anti-Matter; Does it Matter?; The Mating Calls of Extinct Insect Species; Whispered Recitations of Unrecorded Holland-Dozier-Holland Compositions; The Last Will And Testament Of The Last Android Pressed to Acetate Played Backwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.