Volunteers in Ryegate have lined up under Sally Wilson’s direction to present a Winter Carnival for all ages at Ticklenaked Pond and the surrounding hillsides in Ryegate Corner on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. There is no fee for admission and everyone is invited.
Complete with a skating area, curling rink, and plenty of skates and snowshoes to borrow courtesy of the Wells River Library, there’s plenty to do on the ice and snow. Take time to learn how to ice fish with the experts- equipment is provided and there are prizes, too.
A bonfire on the beach will help people toast marshmallows and hot dogs. A Chili Cook-Off with 12 cooks will take place. Prizes at area eateries will be awarded.
Slide down Gutterson’s Hill and get a free ride back up the hill from Blue Mountain Grangers. Snowmen are going to be built depending on snow conditions and cross-county skiing is available to those with their own equipment. Take your own sleds and toboggans.
Horse-drawn Wagon and Sleigh Rides will be available through Lily Pond Farm of Piermont, N.H. These rides are free, and so is the Hatchland Hot Chocolate provided by Caledonia County dairy farmers.
