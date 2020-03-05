Mdou Moctar, a Niger-based songwriter and musician known for his mastery of the Tuareg guitar, will perform at 7 p.m. March 18 at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
Moctar is a star in Saharan rock, which is quickly becoming popular outside Africa. Tuareg music originated with nomadic people in North Africa’s Sahara Desert.
