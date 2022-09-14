Samirah Evans To Play Catamount ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Samirah Evans & Her Handsome Devils will be at Catamount ArtPort at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series, the series aims to engage audiences with performances that celebrate and teach the Black Experience with positive and uplifting messages.
The concert will feature selections composed or popularized by Black artists, historic songs from 400 years ago ranging from Nat Adderley’s “Work Song” to “Georgia on Mind,” popularized by Ray Charles, plus songs of understanding and hope for the future of humanity such as “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” popularized by Nina Simone. In addition, there will be traditional and original songs flavored with a taste of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, where Samirah Evans hailed before moving to Vermont.
Known for her dynamic and soulful approach to jazz and blues, Evans will be accompanied by Ben Kohn on piano, Avery Sharpe on bass, Conor Meehan on drums, and Ron Smith on saxophone.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a leading Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among the two percent of applicants to receive a National Creative Placemaking Grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year-old legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre Clemmons Farm in Charlotte.
Clemmons Family Farm is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy. The collaboration will showcase the work of Vermont artists of African descent, and model how Black-led and white-led arts and culture institutions can leverage their respective resources for the benefit of all patrons.
Admission is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating. To reserve tickets, visit catamountarts.org. For information about the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series, visit clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.
