Santa Clause is Coming to the Littleton Historical Museum
Buy Now

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus (Glenn and Diane Stewart, of Littleton) wave holiday cheers to area residents who flocked to Littleton's Main Street on Friday for the 32nd annual Littleton Christmas parade. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Santa Claus is coming to the Littleton Area Historical Museum on Friday, November 25 at 1:30 p.m. This is the REAL Santa Claus that is in Littleton’s Christmas Parade. The doors will open at 1:30 to let children and the youthful come downstairs to the museum to see Santa and sit on his lap.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.