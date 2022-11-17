Santa Clause is Coming to the Littleton Historical Museum

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus (Glenn and Diane Stewart, of Littleton) wave holiday cheers to area residents who flocked to Littleton's Main Street on Friday for the 32nd annual Littleton Christmas parade. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Santa Claus is coming to the Littleton Area Historical Museum on Friday, November 25 at 1:30 p.m. This is the REAL Santa Claus that is in Littleton’s Christmas Parade. The doors will open at 1:30 to let children and the youthful come downstairs to the museum to see Santa and sit on his lap.
Santa will be in the Barber Shop exhibit in the chair that Al the Barber used years ago. The beautifully restored Barber chair was donated by the Eames family. For those who have never been to the museum or have not been there for a while, there will be much to see while awaiting your turn to see Santa.
The line will start in the military exhibit, go past an antique sleigh that Randlett and Harris Carriage Company built in Littleton 150 years ago, then past a showcase of antique commemorative China, and finally, the robe that adorned Littleton’s first Winter Carnival Queen in 1925.
So, kick off the Christmas season with a visit with Santa Claus and a bit of local history at the Littleton Area Historical Museum, lower level at the Littleton Opera House, 2 Union St. For more information, call 603-444-6435.
