LYNDONVILLE — One of Vermont’s most talented and eclectic artists, who now lives part-time in California, is back at her home and studio in Kirby, and her latest work - called “All Over The Place” - is on display at the Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot Street.
Meryl Lebowitz is an oil painter, collage artist, jewelry maker, and watercolorist. Her work ranges from portraiture to still life to quirky abstract composition.
“I have always been an artist interested in painting that which surrounds me: people, environments, emotions,” says Lebowitz. “When we take those things at face value, they are deceptively easy to see but when I try to represent them on a flat piece of canvas, they are filled with layers. I deal with the image and my reaction to the image, as well as what I would like the viewer to take from my paintings. “
Self-taught and always experimenting with new techniques and materials on a variety of surfaces, from scrap metal to violins, Lebowitz draws inspiration from two very different ends of the U.S.: the placid fields, mountains, and small towns of the Northeast Kingdom, and the flower-filled sidewalks and coastline of California’s Venice Beach. She’s an artist of many moods, unafraid of expressing loss and change, but also quick to celebrate the beauty of small, rewarding moments that reveal themselves as she takes long walks, strolls through gardens she’s designed with a painter’s eye, or gazes out of windows in every season.
“I’m so thrilled to have my good friend back in town,” says Satellite Director Matha Elmes. “The gallery will really come alive with Meryl’s most recent work, as well as her wonderful pieces from the past.”
“All Over the Place,” runs Sept. 13-Oct. 4. There will be an opening party on Sunday, September 24, from 5-8 p.m. Satellite hours are generally Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m., and by appointment at melmelts@yahoo.com.
