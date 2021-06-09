Satellite Gallery Exhibit Features Ellen Dorn Levitt Artwork

LYNDONVILLE — Ellen Dorn Levitt, a visionary artist, designer, and educator, shared her unwavering artistic curiosity and discipline with family and friends and with the hundreds of young artists she mentored over many productive years. Throughout June, in celebration of her life, a selection of her work will be on display at Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot St. in Lyndonville.
The show was designed and curated by two artists who knew Dorn Levitt well: former student Elly Barksdale, and gallery founder Martha Elmes.
“Ellen’s attention to detail in her drawings, prints, and fabric art is unsurpassed,” said Elmes. “She drew every single day using graphite, ink, or whatever else suited her subjects. She always knew the best pencil to use, with the proper grip and pressure needed to create amazing work. We thank her husband, Mark Levitt, for sharing a cross-section of her painted surface design panels, pastel drawings, colored pencil drawings, valentines, paintings and multiple book designs.”
Born in Lakewood, N.J., Dorn Levitt began her studies at Maryland Institute College of Art in 1965, where she studied drawing, printmaking, painting, color theory, clay, and jewelry design, among other mediums. She also studied at Parsons School of Design and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. Her creations took many forms: hand-printed silk scarves, traditional ash baskets, jewelry from found objects, even stationery.
In 1968, she married Mark Levitt, living in Washington before moving to Lyndonville. Dorn Levitt designed fabric for Thorpe Deigns in New York City and Garnet Hill in Franconia, N.H., and taught workshops nationally in surface design processes. She designed stationary for Nutmeg Studio in Hartford, Conn., and, with fellow artist Meryl Lebowitz, co-founded Alchemy Wearable Art, jewelry made from recycled and found objects. Levitt also worked closely with Claire Van Vliet at Janus Press on a variety of books and broadsides.
At Lyndon Institute she helped establish innovative programs in book arts, printmaking, and digital design using advanced computer software. Although the major works in the exhibit are not for sale, Dorn Levitt’s family is graciously making some small drawings available, free of charge, to her former students.
All are invited to an opening party at the Satellite Gallery on Tuesday, June 15, from 5-7 p.m. A food truck will be on site. For more information about hours, or to make a private appointment to view the work, call 802-229-8317.
