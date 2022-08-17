Satellite Gallery Exhibit Shows ‘Strength In Numbers’

LYNDONVILLE — When women band together, their impact grows.
That’s as true in art as it is in politics, says Satellite Gallery founder and artist, Martha Elmes, who will display some of her work, along with that of fellow artist Elly Barksdale, at Lyndonville’s Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot Street, from Aug. 19-Sept. 30.
There will be an opening party with entertainment and refreshments from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 19.
“We opened the Satellite Gallery together in 2018,” says Elmes. “Elly just returned from a remarkable arts residency in Salem, N.Y., where she created evocative sculptures of women in both steel and ceramics. So we are taking this opportunity to focus on women, through art. We’re pairing Elly’s three-dimensional work with my paintings and collages for a show that seems both timely and timeless.”
Barksdale was born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom and studied art at Smith College before returning to her hometown to raise a family, teach, and make compelling art and music.
Elmes, who moved to Vermont from upstate New York in 1973 and who taught art for many years in local schools and at Northern Vermont University, works in many mediums, most recently combining intricately cut paper and paint.
“You won’t want to miss this eclectic and fun collection of sculpture, assemblages, print-making, and papercutting,” Elmes says. “Our pieces run the gamut of emotions, from serious to joyous. The Satellite Gallery is becoming a wonderful gathering spot, and we invite men as well as women to celebrate our community’s strength in numbers.”
