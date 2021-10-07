Satellite Gallery Filled with “GRACE”

Throughout October, the Satellite Gallery in Lyndonville is teaming up with Grass Roots Art and Community Effort (GRACE) a Hardwick-based nonprofit organization, to spotlight and celebrate a group of exceptional artists.
GRACE was started in 1975 at the St. Johnsbury Convalescent Center. Don Sunseri, a newly transplanted artist working at the Center, provided art materials, encouragement, and a supportive environment, letting residents explore on their own. As a result, they produced a stream of beautiful, often biographical art. For 40 years, their work has been shown in countless galleries and museums regionally, nationally, and around the world.
In September of 2000, GRACE acquired the Old Firehouse in downtown Hardwick, the first permanent home base for the organization.
“GRACE’s motto is ‘Be yourself and do it your own way,’ and each of these artists is truly one of a kind,” says Satellite Gallery director Martha Elmes. “Their work is filled with life and personality, and we are so grateful to the Firehouse Gallery for sharing it with us.”
Among the most well-known creators is Gayleen Aiken, who was born in 1934 and passed away in 2005. She started painting as a child and continued throughout her life. Aiken’s work has been shown in major exhibits of American art in the U.S. and Europe and is in the permanent collection of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Museum of American Folk Art, the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, and the American Folk Art Museum, as well as many private collections.
She was the subject of Jay Craven’s award-winning film “Gayleen” and the recipient of a Vermont Council on the Arts Fellowship. Moonlight and Music: The Enchanted World of Gayleen Aiken was published in 1997.
The Satellite will display one of Aiken’s most iconic works in cardboard, showing a group of cousins. Other accomplished artists include Larry Fogg, Dot Kibbee, and Marie Paquette.
The opening reception was held Thursday. The show will run through Oct. 29.
(0) comments
