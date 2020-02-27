St. Johnsbury and Northeast Kingdom residents may have noticed recent efforts to reinvigorate downtown St. Johnsbury, especially Railroad Street. Empty storefronts have been given new life by initiatives like the Window Warriors, a community-led project (recently profiled in US News) to decorate neglected shop windows with the help of businesses, artists, and community volunteers.
Catamount Arts has partnered with Modern Times Theater to add a new element to Railroad Street’s invigoration: the Saturday Storefront Trilogy. Hardwick’s Modern Times Theater will bring its inimitable and wildly popular Saturday Storefront Trilogy to downtown St. Johnsbury for the first three Saturdays in March.
Twice a day on March 7, 14 and 21, an empty storefront will be converted to a pop-up theater to feature an epic Punch and Judy puppet melodrama in three parts: basically Saturday morning cartoons, only live!
The Saturday Storefront Trilogy has been very successful in Hardwick, serving to activate an otherwise dead space in Hardwick’s downtown, and Modern Times Theater founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are excited to bring the popular series to St. Johnsbury. Each weekend will feature a new installment of “The Perils of Mr. Punch,” chronicling the trouble and travails of puppetry’s first couple: Punch and Judy. The shows feature brand new puppets and characters, as well as classic puppetry gags and tricks.
The Saturday Storefront Trilogy brings a lively friendly atmosphere including pre-show music from vintage 78rpm records played on a hand-cranked gramophone, raffle prizes, refreshments and live music. The shows delight audience of all ages, and audiences are invited to write letters to Mr. Punch which will inform each episode. (In fact, the United States Puppet Postal Service is open now! You can write to Mr. Punch ahead of the March 7th Storefront Trilogy debut via moderntimestheater@gmail.com or by snail mail at 423 Mountain View Rd., East Hardwick, VT, 05836.
Modern Times Theater delights crowds with their fresh take on entertainment styles of the past including novelty music, handmade puppetry, and classic comedy. Founders Friedman and Lander have been adapting and updating Punch and Judy shows and performing original variety acts with Vermont Vaudeville for over a decade.
“They are wonderfully creative,” raves Circus Smirkus founder Rob Mermin, “using their multiple skills to craft original content in their own inimitable style. They are hysterically historic, utilizing the traditional arts of puppetry, theater, vaudeville, mime, music and storytelling with wry humor.”
Tickets are on sale now to see the Modern Times Theater Saturday Morning Trilogy at 452 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 21. For advance tickets or more information about this and other Catamount Arts events, call (802) 748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org.
