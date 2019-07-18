Saxophonist Branford Marsalis To Perform With North Country Chamber Players As Part Of The 2019 White Mountains Music Festival

Three-time Grammy Award winner and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Branford Marsalis will join the North Country Chamber Players for the “Age of Gershwin” on July 28 at the Inn at Maplewood in Bethlehem, N.H., as part of the 2019 White Mountains Music Festival.
Marsalis is the leader of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, long recognized as the standard to which other ensembles of its kind must be measured, has performed with symphony orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony and the Boston Pops, toured with Sting, collaborated with the Grateful Dead, served as Musical Director of The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno and hosted National Public Radio’s widely syndicated Jazz Set.
He will join the North Country Chamber Players for a program of selections from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Jacques Ibert’s jazz-influenced Concertino, Duke Ellington’s A Train and other works made popular on the stages of Paris and New York during the 1930s.
Now in their 41st year, the Chamber Players have been described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” and a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer lauded them as “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians. They performed with verve and precision. Their confident and uplifting performance precipitated an enthusiastic and prolonged standing ovation.
The 2019 White Mountains Music Festival will also include concerts at the Sugar Hill Meeting House and Whitefield’s Mountain View Grand Resort for four additional weeks of performances beginning on July 20.
