Join Nick’s Snack Shack, the Glover Ambulance, and NEKaraoke for a fun-filled time Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. Wear a costume, take your singing voice, and dance or sing like no one is watching.
The event is free, but there is a suggested donation at the door to help cover costs.
Throughout the night, take part in a 50/50 raffle, costume contest, and a baked goods auction. Quilt tickets and early Ice Out tickets will also be for sale.
Winners of the costume contest and 50/50 raffle will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
Costume contest categories are funniest costume, best duo or group costume, traditional costume, and, I can’t believe you wore that!
Baked items will be auctioned off between songs throughout the night.
This will be the 2nd annual Glover Ambulance Karaoke. Support a community cause and a local businesses while enjoying a night out before the winter sets in.
