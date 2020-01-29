Teenage rock band The Kingdom All-Stars will play their annual daytime Fuller Hall shows on Wednesday, February 5th, as part of the Catamount Arts School-Time Performance Series. School-time performances allow students of area schools to see live performing arts with their classmates during the week. The Kingdom All-Stars will perform two Wednesday shows, at 10:30am and 1:00pm, to accommodate as many students as possible.
The sizeable band, going into its 9th year, is the pride of the NEK, but their audience and fan base extend well beyond the Kingdom. Thanks in part to appearances at Burlington’s Discover Jazz Festival, Somersworth International Children’s Festival, and on VPR, WCAX Channel 3, Fox 44, and the Vermont State House, this driven, hardworking music collaborative has caught the attention of music fans and professionals all over New England and beyond. Only a few short months ago, Kingdom All Star and multi-instrumentalist Liza Morse, 15, of Danville, played onstage with world-renowned virtuosos Pink Martini, who invited her to sit in after hearing her play bass clarinet on the All Star’s debut studio album, “Smarticle Physics.”
While churning out original music in West Barnet’s Dreamery Productions studio, the All Stars maintain a busy schedule of rehearsals and live concerts ranging from standing gigs at Caledonia County Fair and First Night to new, experimental show formats featuring music and poetry in small, intimate venues, such as St. Johnsbury’s Kingdom Tap Room. The All Stars just released a digital single, “I Remember,” an original composition by band member Siri Joliffe. “I Remember” is the second of eight monthly releases planned by the Kingdom All Stars. (Joliffe also penned last month’s release, “Stronger,” recently featured on WCAX Channel 3.) Both singles are available online wherever digital music is sold.
The band, well known and much loved by kids and grown-ups alike, holds auditions every spring for students in grades 5 through 8, giving any dedicated student musician with rock group aspirations the opportunity to try out for a real working band. As if their crowd-pleasing repertoire of rock, funk, and blues covers isn’t enough, their album “Smarticle Physics” consists entirely of original material, showcasing tight musical arrangements, complex harmonies, and irresistible hooks that make it hard to believe this band has school in the morning.
On Wednesday, February 5th, two Kingdom All Stars shows are part of the school day for any child, school group, or adult who can get to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall at 10:30 or 1:00. Of the many School Time Performances presented by Catamount Arts, Kingdom All Stars is an annual favorite, as the band features kids the audience knows: their classmates, neighbors, siblings, and friends. In addition to enjoying a thrilling performance, students at Kingdom All Stars School-Time shows see what kids can achieve, what they themselves can achieve, right here in the Kingdom, with hard work, dedicated mentors, and a supportive community.
The Kingdom All Stars Catamount Arts School-Time Performances on Wednesday, February 5th, at 10:30 and 1:00 are open to student groups as well as the general public. Tickets are available for $4 plus tax at www.catamountarts.org or by calling 748-2600 or by visiting the box office at 115 Eastern Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.