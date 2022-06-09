Scottish Band Albannach To Perform Outdoor Show At GNWCA

Bareknuckle pipes and drums returns this year when the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia hosts the Scottish tribal drumming band, Albannach.
Direct from Scotland, the GNWCA has booked one of the world’s most popular bands for an outdoor show on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. “We had originally hosted Albannach in 2019, and attempted to bring them back in 2020 and 2021, but unfortunately the pandemic didn’t allow for them to travel out of Scotland. We’re excited for their return this year, and tickets have already sold very quickly for this show,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. The show is co-sponsored by Richard and Deborah Sargent of Pittsburg, who are big fans of the group.
The band Albannach has taken the United States by storm over recent years. Their unique style, charismatic stage performance and love for all things Scottish has drawn crowds from coast to coast. These musicians are a must-see and are not just another Scottish pipes and drums band. Albannach’s primal drumming and precise piping stirs the soul of anyone who hears them—both young and old. These folks are Highlanders–calling themselves “Scottish Warriors to the Core.” Bass drums, bagpipes and didgeridoo–-they wow their thousands of fans everywhere they perform. You may have seen them at the N.H. Highland Games in Lincoln every September–where the concert tent is swarming with swaying bodies as they perform.
The GNWCA is also working with Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, Vt., by securing their large portable stage for this show, which will be held, rain or shine.
