Caledonia County’s Highland heritage will be in full effect Sunday, July 21, when Scottish superstars Albannach return to Dog Mountain as part of the 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series with opening act Didgerigroove. The free concert, number two in a ten-show series, will kick off at 4pm Sunday, and is expected to draw an impressive turnout. Attendees are encouraged to come early and carpool.
Founded in 2005, Albannach has taken the world by storm with their charismatic reinventions of traditional tunes and original odes to their Scottish-Gaelic heritage. (The word “albannach” is Scots-Gaelic for “Scottish” or “Scotsman.”) Known for powerful live performances and a larger-than-life sound, the Glasgow-based band features brazen bagpipe cuts, bass-driven anthems, and mystical didgeridoo tones to create a soundscape that feels at once ancient and modern.
Albannach’s self-titled debut album was voted Album of the Year in the 2006 Celtic Radio Music Awards, when the track “Albacadabra” won the bagpipes category and the band won Artist of the Year. The group has toured extensively across the U.S. and the U.K. and frequently performs at the Highland Games held annually throughout Scotland. The 2014 documentary “Scotumentary” followed the group as they traversed North America and Scotland, and their album “Runs in the Blood” features recordings of the group’s live performances throughout 2012 as they thrilled concertgoers from all walks of life.
Opening act Didgerigroove features dynamic frontman Pitz Quattrone and Chris Robertson layering didgeridoo, slide guitar, percussion, and exciting vocal harmonies for a two-man show that sounds like a five-piece band. “Indigenous instruments possess enormous power,” Quattrone said in a 2012 Huffington Post feature he wrote about his obsession with the didgeridoo. “This instrument saved me.”
In between gigs with his two bands, Didgerigroove and the Freelancers, and his popular radio show, “The Getaway,” Quattrone, a Philadelphia native and Vermont resident, has traveled the world teaching didgeridoo to students in Senegal, Denmark, and the Arctic Circle. His easy fluency with traditional Aboriginal music makes him an obvious complement to Albannach’s evocative ancient rhythms and promises an exciting evening of diverse and dynamic international flavor.
The 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series runs Sunday evenings from 4-7pm through September 22nd. The concerts are free, family-friendly, and dogs are welcome! Parking is on-site (with handicapped parking available), and carpooling is very much encouraged. Food and drink is available for sale thanks to Kingdom Taproom, providing beer and wine, and local food vendors including, new this year, Calex, the ambulance service that recently branched out to the burgers-and-fries business. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free live music. Levitt’s 2019 concert season is in full swing, with nearly 500 free Levitt concerts taking place in 26 towns and cities coast to coast. With an eclectic mix of talent on every Levitt stage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from acclaimed emerging artists to seasoned musical legends. For more details, visit www.levittamp.org. For a complete listing of bands scheduled to appear this year at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury, visit www.catamountarts.org.
