Set Sail With ‘The Pirate Queen’ July 20-23 In Lyndonville

Alex Sirois (Tiernan) and Riley Washington (Grace O’Malley) practice their swordsmanship for their upcoming performances in Boublil and Schonberg’s the Pirate Queen outside of the VCT barn on Darling Hill Road. (Contributed Photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Are you ready for some high-seas adventure? Then set sail with Vermont Children’s Theater’s teen cast sets sail and ship audiences back to 16th-century Ireland for Boublil and Schönberg’s high-seas adventure “The Pirate Queen,” playing July 20-23 at the VCT barn on Darling Hill Road.
From the creators of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, Boublil and Schönberg’s “The Pirate Queen” is based on the novel “Grania - She King of the Irish Seas” by Morgan Llywelyn. It chronicles the daring life of the heroic Irish chieftain (and notorious pirate) Grace O’Malley. What was it like to be the only woman on a ship in the 16th century? Can a woman triumph where men have failed?
For the last couple of seasons, the teen cast at the Vermont Children’s Theater has done comedic shows, but this season the teen directors, Crenshaw Lindholm and Lydia Ham, decided to challenge the teens with a powerful musical drama. “The Pirate Queen” retells a real-life story through a musical score filled with Irish themes. Music director Mark Violette is accompanist. There is some infrequent mild language and swashbuckling action.
July 20-22 shows are at 7 p.m., while the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. July 23. Tickets may be purchased at the VCT barn at 2283 Darling Hill Road weekday evenings, or by calling the theater at 802-626-5358.
These shows are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
