Among dozens of First Night North performances scheduled to help celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary, a dozen acts are brand new to the popular New Year’s Eve festival. As always, First Night North includes nearly 200 artists in about 75 family-friendly shows over eight hours in twelve St. Johnsbury venues, and this year, almost a third of the acts are performing their First Night North debuts.
New music acts include Blue Berry Blossom, the Heather Pierson Trio, Hiroya Tsukamoto, Kotoko Brass, Loud Moon, Migmar Tsering, the Rough and Tumble, Shebang, the Taryn Noelle Trio, and Toussaint St. Negritude, while Jason Tardy and Catamount’s own Molly Stone will perform comedy acts new to First Night North stages.
A new trio based in the Northeast Kingdom, Blue Berry Blossom features two brilliant young talents, singer/songwriter Siri Joliffe and guitar virtuoso and vocalist J.D. Miller, with singer, mandolinist, and guitarist Lucas Weiss. Rich harmony, beautiful and affecting melodies, and searing guitar solos will fill characterize their set.
Pianist and singer/songwriter Heather Pierson joins bassist Shawn Nadeau in the Heather Pierson duo, delving into American, jazz, blues, and folk. Known for her bell-tone vocals and crystalline piano work, Pierson evokes New Orleans jazz and back-porch mountain music for a delightful take on homegrown Americana.
Composer, guitarist, and singer/songwriter Hiroya Tsukamoto, born and raised in Japan and educated at Berklee College of Music, fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Known for breathtaking instrumentality and effortless skill, Tsukamoto headlines concerts internationally and won 2nd place in the 2018 International Finger Style Guitar Championship.
Juggler Jason Tardy’s hilarious show includes innovative choreography, fitting his body through a tennis racket, bowling ball juggling, balancing a ladder on his face, and standing on a yoga ball. Jason’s multifaceted training and over 26 years of experience in the performing arts has brought him all over the US and abroad, including Disney cruise ships, the Bahamas Atlantis Resort, and the White House.
Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series fans may recall seeing Kotoko Brass at Dog Mountain. Described by the Boston Globe as “percussive, infectious party music,” the Kotoko Brass sound blends traditional Ghanaian rhythms with the steady bass and keyboards of the Caribbean and irresistible New Orleans brass.
Husband and wife duo Loud Moon sing, fiddle, and play bass, guitar, and harmonica with blues, punk, and pop influences. Together, they deliver an indie acoustic sound with undertones of punk, country, electronica, and hip-hop.
Tibetan vocal master Migmar Tsering shares traditional and modern music and songs from Tibet, accompanying himself on the dranyen, a long-necked, seven-stringed instrument. A singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and Tibetan dance instructor, Tsering is the founder of Burlington’s Rolyang Lobling (translated as “music class”) where he has worked with dozens of apprentices to celebrate Tibetan dance and music in Vermont.
Molly Stone serves as the Catamount Arts Artistic Director by day, many nights, most weekends, and during her wee hour fever dreams. Having been dealt two lifetimes worth of experience, Stone, a graduate of UVM’s philosophy program, discovered comedy as a way to cope with the sheer enormity of life in general. Stone’s whip-smart stand-up uses cry-until-you-laugh observations to make audiences laugh until they cry.
The Rough & Tumble, comprised of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, describe their blend of wry humor, heartrending lyricism, and traditional harmonies as “dumpster folk/thrift store Americana.” Their down-home performance style and lyrical storytelling make for an unforgettable live music experience.
Inspired by rhythms from around the globe, Shebang is a women’s drumming group who rounds out their substantial world music repertoire with original sounds featuring rich harmonies layered over bold, complex percussion.
With a voice described as “clear and pure as a bluebird day on the slopes,” Taryn Noelle is a first-rate composer and lyricist. With Dave Rowell on bass and Don Schabner on guitar, her trio plays Great American Songbook standards as well as Western Swing, seasonal songs, and some family-friendly originals.
Drawing from his life and repertoire as both a poet and jazz bass clarinetist, Toussaint St. Negritude presents a dynamic solo performance of liberational truth-telling, pairing the call of his poetry with the intuitive responses of the soprano, bass, and alto clarinet, the kalimba and additional instrumentation.
These First Night First Timers will be part of eight full hours of family-friendly entertainment, live and in person, on Saturday, December 31st in twelve St. Johnsbury venues. The festivities begin at 4pm and culminate with a midnight dance party to welcome in the New Year. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening from a variety of vendors and organizations.
To purchase admission buttons, see the event schedule, and get a description of all First Night North acts, visit www.firstnightnorth.org. First Night North is produced by Catamount Arts, a dedicated team of volunteers, and a multitude of generous community sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.