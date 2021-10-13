Shady Rill Performing Saturday at York Street Meeting House

LYNDON — Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie, performing as Shady Rill, will appear at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16.
“Patti Casey is an award winning songwriter and her voice will melt your heart,” says YSMH’s Jim Gallagher. “Tom MacKenzie’s banjo and voice are a perfect complement, as the two of them weave their way through the many styles of traditional based songs and tunes. You will leave one of their performances with toes tapping and a smile on your face.” Everything from French Canadian dance tunes, to Tin Pan Alley, to old time country, to their own originals are likely to be on the musical menu, he added.
Over their professional careers, both musicians have presented many school shows, played many a private party and packed many a hall, while traveling all lower 48 states. Banjo, guitar, hammered dulcimer, flute, keyboard, ukulele, seated clogging, and fine humor are all a part of their show, Gallagher noted.
