Shake & Holla Brings Deep Southern Sound To Fuller Hall Nov. 2

Catamount Arts recently announced the presentation of “Shake & Holla” at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., as part of the KCP Presents performing arts series. Shake & Holla brings two legendary Southern music acts, the North Mississippi All Stars and the Rebirth Brass Band, together for the first time and, as if that’s not enough, includes Grammy-nominated blues sensation Cedric Burnside.
Shake & Holla is a renowned and raucous celebration of two great Southern musical traditions: Mississippi “hill country” blues and the funky syncopated sounds of New Orleans big brass. Steeped deeply in their own traditions, both acts also are part of the vanguard of the blues and soul music of America’s Deep South.
The collaboration’s icing on the cake is Grammy-nominated blues guitarist, vocalist and drummer, Cedric Burnside, grandson of legendary Fat Possum Recording Artist RL Burnside. Cedric Burnside will weave in and out of this special evening as these iconic artists play their own favorite selections and collaborate on a grab bag of songs tracing a sonic journey along Highway 61 between the Mississippi Delta and Bourbon Street.
The New York Times called the show, “raw and funky, exhilarating and full throttle,” and the New Castle Herald deemed Burnside’s set “so rare, so soulful, so close to the bones, it (makes) you shiver.”
Like performing arts presenters from Broadway to Burlington, KCP Presents and Catamount Arts staffers and patrons alike have deeply missed the opportunities for shared community experience around live music, theater and dance performances. Thrilled to return to the stage, but all too aware that this renewed opportunity can’t be taken for granted, event organizers maintain vigilant communication with health officials, entertainment industry cohorts, and community leaders to ensure that stages don’t go dark again.
In consideration of public safety, in deference to host venues, and in compliance with guidelines from local health officials, Catamount Arts and KCP Presents require all artists, attendees, staff and stage crews to adhere to a COVID safety protocol. Anyone in attendance at a KCP Presents event must wear a mask, provide a photo ID, and furnish proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of show time. The purchase of a ticket to a KCP Presents event denotes compliance with this protocol.
For tickets to see the Mississippi All Stars and Rebirth Brass Band with Cedric Burnside in Shake & Holla Nov. 2, or for more information about COVID safety protocols and future KCP Presents shows, visit www.catamountarts.org, www.kcppresents.org, or telephone (802) 748-2600.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council and The New England Foundation for the Arts.
