Shamrock and Roll with Belfast’s Réalta at Dog Mountain

Belfast band Réalta, described by Irish Music Magazine as “a full-bodied pipe and whistle extravaganza,” will play their evocative brand of beloved Irish music on St. Johnsbury’s Dog Mountain, Sunday, August 11th. The free concert marks the halfway point of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presented by Catamount Arts and Dog Mountain, and sponsored in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles.
With dueling uilleann pipes, whistles, bodhrán, guitar, bouzouki, double bass, and crystalline vocal harmonies, Réalta leads listeners on a musical journey through Ireland, incorporating all the intricate melodies and driving rhythms that make Irish music so well-loved throughout the world. “Réalta carry on the Bothy Band tradition,” raves the Herald Scotland, “of taking tunes by the scruff of the neck and firing excitement through them like hot flames!”
Réalta takes a lively, exciting and respectful approach to Celtic music, capturing the timeless aspects of the tradition and presenting it in its fresh, raw form. The band has toured extensively throughout the UK and Europe and won a prestigious Danny Kyle Award at the Celtic Connections Festival. Having firmly established themselves on the international Irish music scene, they’re playing throughout the U.S. this summer, sandwiching their Dog Mountain appearance between Irish music festivals in Iowa and Milwaukee.
Opening for Réalta at Dog Mountain are The Two Tones, two-time consecutive winners of the Young Tradition Vermont contest. Trad-fusionists Alexander Allison and Sebastiaan West play accordion, fiddle, mandolin, and piano, and blend a wide range of influences including Cajun, Celtic, rock, and jazz.
Réalta and the The Two Tones will be at St. Johnsbury’s Dog Mountain on Sunday, August 11th, as part of the 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, which takes place Sunday evenings from 4-7pm through September 22nd. The concerts are free, family-friendly, and dogs are welcome. Parking is on-site (with handicapped parking available), and carpooling is very much encouraged. Food and drink is available for sale thanks to Kingdom Taproom, providing beer and wine, and local food vendors including, new this year, Calex, the ambulance service that recently branched out to the burgers-and-fries business. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free live music. Levitt’s 2019 concert season is in full swing, with over 500 free Levitt concerts taking place in 26 towns and cities coast to coast. With an eclectic mix of talent on every Levitt stage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from acclaimed emerging artists to seasoned musical legends. For more details, visit www.levittamp.org. For a complete listing of bands scheduled to appear this year at Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury, visit www.catamountarts.org.
