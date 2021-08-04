PAMFEST, Kingdom County Productions and Catamount Arts will present three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter and mandolin ace, Sierra Hull, and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, Justin Moses, in their exclusive northern New England concert Saturday, August 14 at the Peacham Congregational Church.
Showtime is 7 pm. Bluegrass/Americana duo, Bob and Sarah Amos will open the show, highlighting their intimate harmonies through a range of musical styles.
Nacho Mama will be on-site to provide custom tacos, outside the church.
In her first 25 years alone, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull has hit more milestones than many musicians accomplish in a lifetime. After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at age 12, then landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later. Now 28-years-old, Hull is set to deliver her fourth full-length album for Rounder: an elegantly inventive and endlessly captivating album called 25 Trips.
Revealing her profound warmth as a storyteller and musician, Sierra Hull sheds light on the beauty and chaos and sometimes sorrow of growing up and getting older. To that end, her new album’s title nods to a particularly momentous year of her life, including her marriage to fellow bluegrass musician Justin Moses.
Justin Moses is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist celebrated as one of the most versatile musicians in all acoustic music. A prominent Nashville session musician, he has appeared on stage or in the studio with artists including Alison Krauss, Del McCoury, Garth Brooks, Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Bruce Hornsby, Béla Fleck, Peter Frampton, Rosanne Cash, Marty Stuart and Barry Gibb among many others. In 2018 and 2020 he was named Dobro Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Banjo superstar, Bela Fleck, says “Sierra Hull plays the mandolin with a degree of refined elegance and freedom that few have achieved.”
Sierra Hull’s early mentor, Alison Krauss adds, “I think she’s endless. I don’t see any boundaries. Talent like hers is so rare.”
In consideration of the fluctuating status of the Covid virus Delta variant and in deference to the concert’s host venue, local town and other audience members, concert attendees are expected to be vaccinated against Covid and will be asked to show proof of vaccination, either as vaccination card, xerox of the card or cell phone photograph of the card. Masks are optional. Anyone with questions can contact Jay Craven at jcraven1590@gmail.com.
