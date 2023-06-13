ST. JOHNSBURY — A new exhibit, “Sightseeing in Silk & Paper,” by one of America’s newest citizens, Anna Yakuboyskaya, opens July 6 at the Back Room Gallery, located within NEK Artisans Guild on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. An Opening Party to meet the artist will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 2-4 p.m.
“When I think back to my first childhood memories, I was always drawing - the hamsters we kept as pets at school, portraits of my elderly neighbors, and other sights from my neighborhood as well as my imagination, at times blurring the lines between the two,” stated Yakuboyskaya. “For as long as I can remember, my creativity has been my way of interacting with the world - of feeling, capturing, softening, sharing whatever environment I find myself in.
“My artistic path started in my home city of Saint Petersburg, Russia, where I went on to study at the Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design. I moved to the United States in 1997, and most recently to Vermont, in 2021.
“Today, I mainly work in two mediums, watercolor and silk painting. These techniques resemble each other in that they both require a certain fearlessness, as well as a trust for the material, in order to strike a balance between the intentional and the spontaneous. Exploring one often helps me find a new freedom, or lightness, in the other. With watercolors, I have embarked in the wonder of plein air painting - stepping out of my studio to capture breathtaking Vermont landscapes and charming New England towns.”
Following her work in St. Petersburg, Russia, where she worked as an art teacher, graphic artist, and interior designer, she moved to Alexandra, Virginia. There she worked as a silk painting instructor at the Art League Schook, as an art teacher at the Russian School in Falls Church, VA, and became involved in the Art League Gallery, before moving to St. Johnsbury, where she has become involved in a variety of galleries throughout Vermont.
Patrons will also be able to meet Anna Yakuboyskaya on the Final Friday of July, the 28th from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.