Singer/Songwriter Steve Hartmann at York Street Meeting House

LYNDON — Vermont singer/songwriter Steve Hartmann is making an appearance this Friday, June 16 at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon. A Berklee College of Music alum, Hartmann has been compared to Damien Rice, Dave Matthews, and Glen Hansard.
Born in Vietnam, raised in Pennsylvania, and living now in Jericho, Hartmann is currently working on this third studio album following his record “Waking Up the Echoes.” A classically-trained pianist and self-taught guitarist since childhood, Hartmann is reluctant to describe his own music; fortunately, there’s no shortage of celebrities willing to help him out.
“Steve’s vocals are pristine,” raves Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional. The iconic Livingston Taylor, with whom Hartmann studied at Berklee, adds, “I was blown away. Speechless.” Hartmann’s engaging stage presence, dynamic vocal range, and powerful storytelling have earned him spots onstage with acts such as Bryan Adams, Train, Jeffery Gaines, Ellis Paul, and Dispatch.
Lyndonville’s York Street Meeting House, a refurbished church with pristine acoustics, is the perfect venue for Hartmann’s summer tour of “living room” concerts and intimate solo shows. Later this year, he will participate for the sixth time in The Ramble, an annual benefit concert hosted by Boston rock musician Adam Ezra to raise funds for the New England Center and Home for Veterans.
For more information or advance tickets to see Steve Hartmann at York Street Meeting House, visit catamountarts.org.
