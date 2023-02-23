SJ Players To Present The Country Wife

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Players is putting on a presentation of William Wycherly’s The Country Wife next month at St. Johnsbury School.
The Country Wife tells the story of Harry Horner, a notorious and lascivious man-about-town and his ingenious scheme for the rampant and mass seduction of the women of London society. By spreading the false rumor of his own impotence, he gains the sympathy of the husbands and, more importantly, free access to seduce their wives. Meanwhile, Mr. Pinchwife desperately tries to hide away his beautiful, innocent new wife, Margery Pinchwife, from his much-too-eager friends. Will he succeed?
Popular for its lively characters and its double entendres, the bawdy comedy was originally vilified for immorality. Today, it is a stage favorite for its linguistic energy, sharp social satire and openness to varied interpretations. Director Gianna L. Fregosi updates the story to the 1920s London Jazz age.
The show will be performed in the St. Johnsbury School auditorium. It begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4. A Sunday matinee will be staged on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
Opening night is ladies night and all women are admitted free. Tickets are available through the Catamount Arts box office.
Take note that the play contains content that some may find objectionable. Discretion is advised.
