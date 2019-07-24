SJA Theatre Presents Comedy Of Errors

Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s silliest and most accessible comedy, is the fare served up by St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre’s Summer Shakespeare this August. Performances are in the magical outdoor amphitheater, Aug. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at 7 p.m. The Aug. 4 show will be held at 2 p.m. in the Stuart Black Box Theater located in the Morse Fine Arts Center. This play marks the ninth season of the St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre program.
The play is set in Cuba during the revolutionary 1950s. Movement theatre techniques and physical comedy are written into the script and elements of Cuban culture give the play more texture. The combination of an old Roman play made new by Shakespeare, and then modernized again, makes the story relevant and fun for the audience.
The play is directed by Janet Warner-Ashley and co-directed by Kyle Jablonski. The cast, made up of past, present and future St. Johnsbury Academy students include: Kyle Morrisey ‘17, Liam Picard ‘20, Ezra Willson ‘21, Dayton Wagner ‘22, Mariah Rust ‘16, James Rust 19, Cory Hodge, Alice Morrison ‘16, Trista Bujaucius ‘20, Ryan Callaghan ‘23, and Sarah Wajda ‘16. Many of the cast play more than one comedic role as the plot twists and turns, making it a delightful evening for the audience.
Kyle Jablonski, with the help of costumer Mariah Rust, Nancy Jablonski, Joe Shoonmaker and the cast have created the set with a beautiful backdrop. Bill Vinton produced the show and Jane Vinton assisted with the props and costumes.
The performances occur rain or shine with the Black Box serving as the rain location. Tickets are are available at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue, by calling 802-748-2600, online at catamountix.org, or at the door on the night of the show.
