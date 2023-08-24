Slambovian Circus Of Dreams To Perform At Highland Center

GREENSBORO — The Slambovian Circus of Dreams brings its “rootsy psychedelica” to Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts on Saturday September 2 for a 7 p.m. show. The Slambovians have a long history with Vermont, playing some of the first shows of their career in small towns around Brattleboro. The group will perform songs from A Very Unusual Head, their most recent release, and considered to be “their finest work to date,” according to Rock’n’Reel Magazine, UK.
Last year was a banner year for the band, winning “Best Band of 2022” by New York’s Chronogram Magazine followed by a UK tour with 30,000 people singing “I Know Where the Beez Have Gone!”
Woodstock-tinged psychedelia, a hint of southern rock and solid songwriting elevates this alt-Americana to new heights. Fans of the band include: Garth Hudson (The Band), Dar Williams, Anthony Thistlethwaite (The Waterboys), and Gary Burke (Bob Dylan, Joe Jackson).
With vocals “soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic,” lead singer Joziah Longo is joined onstage by bandmates Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, mandolin, flute) and the guitar-slinging and mandolin-playing skills of Sharkey McEwen, creating a show that constantly evolves with bandmates RJ McCarty (keys, bass, sax), Bob Torsello (bass), and Matthew Abourezk (drums). “Slambovia may not be on a map, but it is coming to the Northeast Kingdom September 2nd at the Highland Center for the Arts. Something surreal this way comes!” HCA officials stated.
Joining the Slambovians on this northern trek are fellow travellers Tall Travis: “A cacophony of folk instrumentation and engaging lyrics… well executed and lyrically compelling,” writes The Vermont Cynic.
“Tall Travis’ strong Vermont ties make the Highland Center a perfect stage for both bands to play, after meeting at the Black Bear Music Festival in Connecticut they became fans and friends,” HCA officials added. “This will be a unique and entertaining evening for fans of both bands and newcomers alike!”
