Slambovian Circus Of Dreams To Perform At Highland Center
The Slambovians bring their rootsy psychedelia to Highland Center for the Arts September 2. (Courtesy photo)

GREENSBORO — The Slambovian Circus of Dreams brings its “rootsy psychedelica” to Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts on Saturday September 2 for a 7 p.m. show. The Slambovians have a long history with Vermont, playing some of the first shows of their career in small towns around Brattleboro. The group will perform songs from A Very Unusual Head, their most recent release, and considered to be “their finest work to date,” according to Rock’n’Reel Magazine, UK.

