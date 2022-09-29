‘Slightly Irregular’ Exhibit On Display At Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — A new exhibition at Catamount Arts’ Rankin Gallery challenges ideas about who gets to make art, who gets to identify it, and even who gets to own it. Chuck Trotsky’s “Slightly Irregular” is open through Oct. 30.
Trotsky’s large acrylic paintings feature iconic images pilfered from pop culture and paired with anachronistic props or contrasting settings, referencing the digital world of the artist’s 2013 origins. Yes, 2013. Trotsky is a digital persona, one who makes real three-dimensional paintings, and has been showing tangible work, created by hand with brushes, paint, paper, wood, and canvas, at galleries throughout Vermont for nearly ten years.
In March of this year, Trotsky’s show “Technologia Informatio” was listed among Seven Days’ Magificent 7 Must See, Must Do events.
Trotsky’s smaller mixed media works, often created with spray paint or house paint and hand-cut stencils on paper or wood, allow more risk and a looser aesthetic that welcomes happy accidents and quirkier (and more affordable) pieces, but they are no less effective than his bigger paintings; both defy our comprehension of the familiar with jarringly artificial elements or unexpected combinations that often toe the line between humor and provocation.
Chuck Trotsky’s exhibition “Slightly Irregular” features his large acrylic paintings as well as some smaller mixed media pieces, and is showing in Catamount’s Rankin Gallery now through October 30th.
