St. Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of UVM (OLLI) presents “Slow Birding- Reconnecting with Nature and Self “ by Bridget Butler on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Catamount Arts, Eastern Ave. St. Johnsbury. Included in OLLI membership and for a small fee for non-members.
Birding can be competitive and methodical or it can be mindful and meditative. Recent studies have shown that noticing birds can improve your mental health, reduce depression and improve memory and attentiveness. Bird Diva Bridget Butler will share the practice of Slow Birding and how you can awaken your innate birding skills and reconnect with nature. She’ll share a variety of techniques that will help you look at birds, listen to them and interpret their behavior that will not only build your skills as a naturalist, but will provide you with a practice that will allow you to slow down and reignite your nature awareness.
Bridget Butler, AKA The Bird Diva, has been working in conservation and environmental education for more than 20 years throughout New England. Her business Bird Diva Consulting has her travelling across Vermont delivering presentations, leading bird walks, and surveying birds for landowners. Bridget has worked for the Audubon Society in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts and helped to created Audubon Vermont’s Forest Bird Initiative. She has been featured on Vermont Public Radio’s Spring and Fall bird shows on Vermont Edition. As the Bird Diva, she feels it important that birders use their passion for birds to make a difference by helping to protect habitat for birds and other wildlife.
