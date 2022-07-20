Sly Richard Plays Lancaster Show July 22

LANCASTER, N.H. — On Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m., Sly Richard will play Rockin’ the Park, a weekly concert series in Centennial Park in Lancaster.
Sly Richard is a well-known band from the Plymouth area that regularly gigs at clubs and festivals throughout New Hampshire and New England. Stalwarts of the Bath, N.H. “Jerry Jam” festival that celebrates the music of Jerry Garcia, Sly Richard plays plenty of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers in addition to a host of rock, soul, and blues classics with extended jams, including tunes by The Boxtops, Dr. John, and Led Zeppelin. The band is anchored by the rock-solid rhythm section of Jared Steer on drums and Thomas Lada on bass, and has screaming leads from Tyler Wayne on Hammond B3 organ and Dane Anderson on guitar. Chris White’s powerful vocals – reminiscent of Greg Allman, Otis Redding, and the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson – bring it all together into a high-energy mix that gets the audience moving.
This week there is no food vendor, but attendees are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or takeout from one of Lancaster’s great restaurants. All are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Lancaster Town Hall. Rockin’ the Park is sponsored by the Noyes Lecture Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.