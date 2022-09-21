Snowflake Bentley The Focus Of Sept. 29 OLLI Lecture

ST. JOHNSBURY — “Snowflake Bentley, His Life and Work” is the topic for the Sept. 29 Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) lecture at Catamount Arts.
Sue Richardson, the great-grand-niece of Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley, tells us, “I grew up on my grandparents’ farm in Jericho, about three miles from the farm where Wilson was born and lived out his life. I am a ninth-generation Vermonter, and the seventh generation of my Bentley family to live in Jericho.
“My grandmother, Amy (Bentley) Hunt was the favorite of Willie’s eight nieces and nephews, and spent a great deal of time with him while growing up on the family farm. I always enjoyed her many stories about “Uncle Willie” and the family history and lore. I believe it was those stories that sparked my interest in genealogy research, which has been a passion of mine for over 20 years.”
Though Vermont was always home, Richardson spent 26 years out of state prior to returning to “my beloved Green Mountain State” in 2011. She has worked in the home care field for 15 years, the past seven as vice president of operations for Griswold Home Care in Williston. She is a director of the Jericho Historical Society, “whose dedication to preserving the work of Snowflake Bentley has ensured that his legacy continues to live on,” Richardson said.
The 1:30 p.m. lecture will be at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
“My presentation will focus not only on the extraordinary gift that Willie gave us through the beauty of his photographs, but also the struggles he faced in perfecting his process as well as gaining acceptance from not only his family and friends, but the scientific community as well,” she added. “In addition, I will invite guests to get to know him on a more personal level through photographs, family stories and his writings.”
To register for this lecture or for the remainder of the eight-week series, visit learn.uvm/olli/stj. For registration assistance, call 802-656-5817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.