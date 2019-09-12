The youngest son of blues legend Muddy Waters is coming to the Haskell Opera House in Derby Line on Saturday, Sept 14th. All the way from Chicago, Joseph “MoJo” Morganfield is ready to provide a Chicago blues experience never before seen in the Kingdom.
In addition, Twiin Speak – a duo from Burlington, will share their dynamic soulful sounds in this intimate musical evening - along with local singer / songwriter Tod Pronto.
