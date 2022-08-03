Sound Of Zydeco Comes To Dog Mountain Aug. 7

ST. JOHNSBURY — New Orleans marches into town on Sunday, Aug. 7 when two-time Grammy winner and New Orleans Jazz Festival veteran Terrance Simien and his Zydeco Experience band come to Dog Mountain for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. The music starts at 5 p.m.
For nearly 40 years, eighth-generation Louisiana Creole Terrance Simien has been shattering myths about indigenous Zydeco roots music. American roots music was born of the French-speaking Black and mixed-race Creoles of southern Louisiana, zydeco is exhilarating, complex, and diverse as the people who created it. It evolved at the crossroads of blues and gospel from French, Afro-Caribbean, and Black and Indigenous American roots music. It’s a distinctly regional American sound, rarely experienced live in the Northeast Kingdom.
Simien leads a Zydeco Experience band with long-time member and creative collaborator Danny Williams (30+ years, two Grammys) on keyboards; Stan Chambers (10+ years and a Grammy) on bass; Ian Molinaro-Thompson on drums; and the band’s newest members, Berklee College graduates Revon Andrews on trombone and Orlando Gilbert on saxophone.
“Simien is one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today,” says Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey. “He and his bandmates have performed over 10,000 concerts and toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their eventful career.”
Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles. This year, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series also includes 7 p.m. shows on the final Fridays of June, July, and August, downtown on Railroad Street as part of monthly Final Fridays events.
Dogs of course are welcome at Dog Mountain, where food and drink vendors are available onsite, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. New switchback footpaths provide easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can board a shuttle up to Dog Mountain. More info is at catamounarts.org.
