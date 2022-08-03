Sound Of Zydeco Comes To Dog Mountain Aug. 7
Terrence Simien & His Zydeco Experience hit Dog Mountain for an Aug. 7 show. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — New Orleans marches into town on Sunday, Aug. 7 when two-time Grammy winner and New Orleans Jazz Festival veteran Terrance Simien and his Zydeco Experience band come to Dog Mountain for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. The music starts at 5 p.m.

