BETHLEHEM, NH — The Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation recently announced that the annual Sounds In The Sanctuary Classical Concert Program will host one major classical music event in this difficult year. A Tchaikovsky program with pianist-psychiatrist Richard Kogan on Zoom, will be presented on Friday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Kogan will be featured with composer-pianist Elizabeth Borowsky.
Kogan will share his recently recorded program, “The Mind and the Music of Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.”
Kogan is a clinical professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College, artistic director of the Weill Cornell Music and Medicine Program, and co-director of the Weill Cornell Human Sexuality Program. He studied piano at the Juilliard School and earned his undergraduate and medical degrees at Harvard.
Martin Kessel will monitor the Zoom conversation with Kogan, and they will be joined by pianist and composer Elizabeth Borowsky to discuss the Tchaikovsky program and answer questions.
Borowsky enjoys a vibrant career as solo and collaborative pianist, composer and educator. She has performed in distinguished venues and festivals including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Beethoven House in Bonn. As a composer, Borowsky’s works have been performed by the Tianjin Philharmonic (China), Šiauliai Chamber Orchestra (Lithuania), King David String Ensemble (Israel), and the Cumanayagua Concert Orchestra (Cuba). She holds degrees from Indiana University Bloomington, Towson University and Trinity College of Music (London). Borowsky serves as executive director of the Intermuse International Music Institute and Festival USA, an annual solo and chamber music summer program for high school and college musicians.
For more information on registration details, email Martin Kessel at martink1937@gmail.com and the YouTube link for Richard Kogan’s Tchaikovsky program.
