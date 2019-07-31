Greensboro Free Library will host a space-themed Teddy Bear picnic with Olivia Gargulio on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m.
Bring your stuffed animal friend if you wish, and enjoy stories and treats. Every child’s name will be entered in a raffle to win a handmade teddy bear by Olivia & her mother Stephanie.
All are welcome to this free storytime event. Contact Youth Librarian Emily Purdy with questions at greensborokids@gmail.com or 533-2531.
