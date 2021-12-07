Speakeasy Owners Celebrate End Of Prohibition

Dan and Mary Hughes celebrate the end of Prohibition during a roarin’ 20’s holiday party at the St. Johnsbury Distillery and Speakeasy on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Hughes family opened the popular downtown destination last year. (Contributed Photo)
- Lumber Scattered On Interstate 91 After Tractor-trailer Crash
- Passing Motorists Rendered Aid In Crash That Killed Two Children
- Competency Evaluation Ordered For Driver Of Fatal Crash That Claimed Life Of Teen
- Holiday Lights Shine On Lyndonville
- Court Finds For Precinct, But Haverhill Claims No Damages Specified
- KESD Board Discuss Vaccination Policy For Staff; Vote To Be Held Dec. 14
- Off-Roading At The Outing Club
- Lancaster Select Board Recommends Mask Use, Stops Short Of Mandate
- Forest Society North Director Honored With Ambassador Award
- Northumberland Police Arrest Lancaster Man Wanted On Warrants
- NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Now Accepting Applications For 2022
- Congressmen Sanders And Welch Visit Lyndon Institute
- A Year In Review For Children’s Literacy Foundation
- Calling All Plows… Caledonian-Record To Publish Snow Removal List
- U.S. Postal Service Introduces Pen Pal Project
- Creativity And Crafting Can Bring Families Together
- Afterschool Programs Support Students And Families
- Chelsea Diagle Inducted into Alpha Eta Honor Society at Quinnipiac University
- Connor McClure Selected as Peer Mentor at UVM
- Area Residents Named to Dean’s List at Stonehill College
- St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman: The Record’s 2021 Cross-Country Runner Of The Year
- Brown, Panthers Escape Profile With Win
- Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 6) And Tuesday Schedule
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Loons Set Nesting Record In Vermont
- Weekend Local Scores (Dec. 4-5) And Monday Schedule
- Fortin, Porter Key Lyndon’s Wire-To-Wire Win
- Yellow Jackets Rally To Stun Littleton In Hoops Opener
- 2021-22 Area New Hampshire H.S. Girls Basketball Preview Capsules
- Friday Local Scores (Dec. 3) And Upcoming Schedule
- 2021-22 Area New Hampshire H.S. Boys Basketball Preview Capsules
