WATERFORD – In the friendly spirit of Halloween, the Waterford Historical Society invites the public to attend its last meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Davies Memorial Library in Lower Waterford.
The meeting’s focus comes from an oft-used high school text, “Spoon River Anthology,” the collection of short, free-verse poems that narrates the epitaphs of residents from the fictional town of Spoon River.
Composing a poem is not required, but a respectful cell-phone photo of a gravestone from one of Waterford’s seven cemeteries or from others in the region is encouraged. A number of Waterford residents are honored in Littleton and Lancaster, NH as well as St. Johnsbury, Concord, Lyndonville, and even Derby.
The 20th century construction of Moore and Comerford Dams displaced a number of original families. But before that, the lure of the untamed West, the Industrial Revolution and the Civil War meant settlers and their descendants were on the move. Some who died out of state were returned here for burial.
Then there’s the fact that a lot of current Waterford residents live in modern houses on what were once sprawling, post-Revolutionary War farms where the original farmhouses may, or not, be still standing. Others live in houses built when the town was expanding because of stage coach routes.
“This is light-hearted way to understand how Waterford’s present and past are connected,” said Helen Pike, president/secretary of the historical society. “Bring your curiosity and try your hand at a rhyming poem. We’ll help you!”
The program is free, and light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.