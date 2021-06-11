Following Covid-19 directives from the State of Vermont, the St. Johnsbury Band tuned up for its first full rehearsal since early 2020 on May 10. Fully vaccinated players gathered in the band’s Court House rehearsal space and began preparations for Memorial Day and the upcoming summer outdoor concert series.
Last year’s season was limited to two outdoor concerts, one in the Court House parking lot and another on the Court House steps. Rehearsals were held outside in the parking lot, as well, but many avoided attending, and rehearsals ended after the second concert. There were no Veteran’s Day or Holiday Concerts last year.
The band is thrilled to be able to return to its home in the Court House Park bandstand this summer. The very first of the summer series, however, will take place on June 14 at St. J Health and Rehab starting at 6:30 p.m., following a long-standing tradition. All are invited.
Court House Park concerts commence the next week, on Monday, June 21. Concert programs are varied, and each will feature a free ice cream social, sponsored by local businesses. Gary Aubin and Kirsten Harter will conduct this summer and will consider musical requests, which can be made at manager@stjohnsburyband.org.
On Saturday, June 26, a special memorial concert is planned to honor lifetime St. J Band member Deanna Wheeler, who passed away last year. Deanna also played in, conducted and managed the Lyndonville Military Band for many years. For that reason, that concert will be held in Lyndonville’s Band Stand Park, starting at 7 p.m. A free ice cream social will be sponsored by Brett Gale of State Farm Insurance.
On Independence Day the band will travel to North Woodstock, N.H., for a 7 p.m. concert in the bandstand at the south end of the village. This is a traditional event for the band, going back at least 30 years. On Monday, July 5, the band will play another Independence Day concert on the grounds of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center at 421 Summer St. Don’t miss this patriotic experience.
“It is great to be finally rehearsing again and getting ready to play in the bandstand for our summer concert series” said Band Manager David Hare. “Local businesses have been very supportive and are sponsoring ice cream socials for what I hope will be every concert,” said Hare.
Please check the band’s website at stjohnsburyband.org for more information and the band’s complete schedule.
