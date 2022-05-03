St. J Players To Perform ‘Mom Monologues’

The cast of "Mom Monologues": back row, Libby Hillhouse and Victoria Scherer; middle row, Karen Thompson, Lora Schofield, Ursula Malabre-Speicher and Beau Roper; front row, Natalie Seguin and Elijah Scherer.
The St. Johnsbury Players will present “Mom Monologues,” the group’s first fully-staged production since 2019, on May 6 and 7 at the United Community Church (UCC).
Written by Tara Meddaugh, the monologues present 16 narratives from the perspectives of mothers and children of all ages. Some are serious, like “Rising Fast,” in which a young woman (Victoria Scherer) who just escaped a deadly flood must tell her mother that not everyone survived. Others are silly, such as the trio of monologues in which three girls (Natalie Seguin, Beau Roper and Victoria Scherer) try to sell their mom on a rather unusual pet. The compilation even features a monologue written by Meddaugh’s 6-year-old son, Luke, in which a young boy (Elijah Scherer) gets caught with his mom’s lamp in his hand and has some explaining to do.
Not all mothers are perfect. Lexy (Karen Thompson) needs to set some boundaries with her late mother, while Cali (Ursula Malabre-Speicher) has only a few moments to comfort her son after sacrificing her freedom to protect him. Some moms have simply had enough, like Holly (Libby Hillhouse), who has been busy baking apple pies while her husband watches football.
The longest monologue is “His First English Words,” a WWII period piece from Meddaugh’s “Victory Garden Plays,” in which Grace (Lora Schofield), a Catholic widow who has taken in a young Jewish refugee, describes her efforts to connect with the little boy.
Admission is by donation and benefits the St. Johnsbury Players and the United Community Church. Visit stjohnsburyplayers.org for more information.
