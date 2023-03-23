St. Johnsbury Academy’s Kennedy Wins Poetry Competition
Buy Now

Greer Kennedy, center, of St. Johnsbury Academy is flanked by runner up Anne Hauze, Woodstock Union High School, left; and third-place finalist Grace Bruley, Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans.

MONTPELIER — Greer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took top honors at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud state finals March 16 at The Flynn Theatre in Burlington.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.