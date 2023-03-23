St. Johnsbury Academy’s Kennedy Wins Poetry Competition

MONTPELIER — Greer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took top honors at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud state finals March 16 at The Flynn Theatre in Burlington.
Kennedy will head to Washington, DC, in May to represent Vermont in national competition.
Ten students recited their chosen poems in three rounds during the state final competition, which was emceed by Jolivette Anderson-Douoning. The top three finalists with the highest cumulative scores after the first two rounds continued to round three, reciting their last poem.
Kennedy recited “Mr. Darcy” by Victoria Chang; “On the Death of Anne Bronte” by Charlotte Bronte; and “I Am Offering this Poem” by Jimmy Santiago Baca.
Hauze recited “Sonnet 55: Not marble nor the gilded monuments” by William Shakespeare; “The Properly Scholarly Attitude” by Adelaide Crapsey; and “Clear Night” by Charles Wright.
Bruley recited “The world is about to end and my grandparents are in love” by Kara Jackson; “I Am Offering this Poem” by Jimmy Santiago Baca; and “Dawn” by Ella Higginson.
Twenty-one Vermont schools brought the national Poetry Out Loud program to their classrooms in 2023, reaching more than 2,500 students with about 90 teachers participating. Nineteen students were selected by their teachers as school champions and advanced to participate in the statewide semifinals March 9 at the Barre Opera House.
Poetry recitations were evaluated by the judges, using these criteria: physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy, and overall performance.
State champion Greer Kennedy receives $200 and advances to the national finals where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed. The state champion’s school receives $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.
Vermont Poetry Out Loud is supported by the Poetry Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the state of Vermont. Since the program began in 2005, more than four million students across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud. For more information, visit https://www.flynnvt.org/Education/poetry-out-loud.
