St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre To Perform The Little Mermaid

St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre will have the ocean, mermaids, mermen, crabs, fish, and seagulls on stage in Fuller Hall as they perform Disney’s Broadway Musical, The Little Mermaid, Nov. 14-16.
The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Advance tickets are available through Catamount Arts at the box office on Eastern Avenue or online at catamountix.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.