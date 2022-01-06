St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and NEK Audubon To Collaborate On Book Series

The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and NEK Audubon are collaborating to present a naturalist book club this winter.
The Naturalist Book Club Winter 2022 will meet Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 13 via Zoom for engaging conversations. The Zoom link on the Athenaeum and NEK Audubon websites will be posted closer to the actual day. For questions, email nekaudubon1@gmail.com.
These books will be discussed:
Jan. 9: Gods, Wasps, and Stranglers, by Mike Shanahan
Gods, Wasps and Stranglers weaves together the mythology, history and ecology of one of the world’s most fascinating and diverse groups of plants, from their starring role in every major religion to their potential to restore rainforests, halt the loss of rare and endangered species and even limit climate change.
In this lively and joyous book, Shanahan recounts the epic journeys of tiny fig wasps, whose 80-million-year-old relationship with fig trees has helped them sustain more species of birds and mammals than any other trees; the curious habits of fig-dependent rhinoceros hornbills; figs’ connection to Krishna and Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad; and even their importance to Kenya’s struggle for independence.
“Ultimately, Gods, Wasps and Stranglers is a story about humanity’s relationship with nature, one that is as relevant to our future as it is to our past,” organizers said.
Feb. 13: Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer
As a botanist, Robin Wall Kimmerer has been trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers. In Braiding Sweetgrass – a bestseller and named “Best Essay Collection of the Decade” by Literary Hub – Kimmerer brings these two lenses of knowledge together to take us on “a journey that is every bit as mythic as it is scientific, as sacred as it is historical, as clever as it is wise” (Elizabeth Gilbert).
March 13: A World on the Wing, by Scott Weidensaul
An exhilarating exploration of the science and wonder of global bird migration. In the past two decades, our understanding of the navigational and physiological feats that enable birds to cross immense oceans, fly above the highest mountains, or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch has exploded. Bird migration entails almost unfathomable endurance, like a sparrow-sized sandpiper that will fly nonstop from Canada to Venezuela – the equivalent of running 126 consecutive marathons without food, water or rest. Crossing the Pacific Ocean in nine days of nonstop flight, as some birds do, leaves little time for sleep, but migrants can put half their brains to sleep for a few seconds at a time, alternating sides – and their reaction time actually improves.
“Drawing on his own extensive fieldwork, in A World on the Wing, Weidensaul unveils with dazzling prose the miracle of nature taking place over our heads.” (From Amazon)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.