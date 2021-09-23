THEN
When the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum opened in 1871, the library shelves were already full with books, most of them leather-bound, chosen by noted bibliographer W.F. Poole, head of the distinguished Boston Athenaeum. Poole had selected and purchased a collection of over 8,000 works. It was a cosmopolitan collection, containing fiction and nonfiction works from Europe and America.
Browsing through the original catalog published in 1875, one can see the breadth and depth of the library that Athenaeum founder Horace Fairbanks brought to the little town in northern Vermont. There were literary classics ancient and recent (such as works by Shakespeare and Cervantes), esoteric treatises (Caterpillars, Butterflies and Moths, by W. Kirby), world biographies (Life of Mahomet, by S. Green, 1840), travel books (Parks, Promenades and Gardens of Paris, W. Robinson, 1869), how-to guides (Practical Poultry Keeper), and best sellers of the era (Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Harriet Beecher Stowe).
Poole also collected works from and about Vermont, such as B. H. Hall’s History of Eastern Vermont, 1858, and volumes of Abby Hemenway’s Vermont Historical Gazeteer1867-71, and about New England (E.A. Samuel’s Ornithology of New England). While probably showing a white anglo-saxon core (a lot of sermons, lives of Christ, and ministers’ memoirs), the Poole collection also contained works on the world’s great religions and exotic regions. Seen from today’s perspective, the Poole collection seems to be an impressive starter set. What remains of it, after generations of ‘weeding’ due to wear and updating, is shelved in the balcony and can be viewed by permission.
NOW
The Athenaeum’s book collection has grown over the 150 years since its founding to include 30,000 volumes today. The catalog also contains other media including DVD’s, Audiobooks, music cds, and a host of genres not part of Poole’s library. In addition to adult fiction and nonfiction, on the shelves are graphic novels, young adult works, works of science fiction, fantasy, mystery, and a whole room full of children’s literature. The Athenaeum also collects books by Northeast Kingdom authors and is featuring them as part of its 150th anniversary events. The galleries over the book room with their spiral staircases were added in 1896 to allow for more shelving. Today’s librarians Adele West-Fisher (adult works) and Becky Hatfield (children’s materials), unlike the esteemed Mr. Poole, can interact with patrons to decide how to spend their budget on collections. So what do they buy?
Ms. West-Fisher said they are first guided by the Athenaeum’s Collection Development Policy: importance of the subject matter, timeliness or permanence, quality of the writing, factual accuracy and authoritativeness, readability and popular appeal, sincerity and responsibility of opinion, format appropriate to its use, price, and possible availability in other library collections. They also read book review journals including Library Journal, Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly, the New York Times Book Review, School Library Journal, and Good Reads.
Next, the librarians generally purchase what patrons want, while striving for a “balance” of genres, popular literature and prize-winning literature, lasting works and some faddish ones, and non-fiction works appealing to a variety of interests, involvements, and political persuasions. If a work is not purchased after being requested by a patron, the Athenaeum will try to match him or her up with an alternative, or borrow the book via interlibrary loan. The Athenaeum also has an Adopt an Author Program in which patrons can buy books by a favorite author to be added to the collection.
There are also challenges to building a collection. Suppose a book is in high demand but of low quality according to reviewers? (Consider many of the self-flattering or defamatory books by or about politicians.) Some fiction also fits this category. The opposite is also a consideration: highly regarded, award-winning, works of literary merit that are also long and esoteric. Will anyone actually read them? What about books on controversial subjects? Will some patrons be offended, while others demand their inclusion? And how does one apply evolving cultural sensitivity to classic works such as Huckleberry Finn? Should they remain in the collection? If a patron strenuously objects to the inclusion of a title at the Athenaeum, he or she can fill out a Request for Reconsideration of Material and submit it to the Athenaeum Director.
Another difference between then and now is that a portion of the collection is not strictly under the control, or even ownership, of the Athenaeum. Un-curated, electronic content is accessible from Athenaeum and personal computers. Downloadable ebooks, available through Listen Up Vermont, are curated by Green Mountain Library Consortium, and leased from the publishers who ultimately control access. The same is true for video downloads through the Kanopy service. Titles just go away over time. Both services are very popular but “acquisition” and access are certainly different than in 1875.
While there are many differences in collection practices between 1875 and now, a key consideration remains being aware of and responsive to community needs and standards.
Editor’s note: The above submission is the third column about the Athenaeum as part of the commemoration of the institution’s milestone 150th anniversary this year. Dan Swainbank is the author of three books, including, Fairbanks : the family that created an industry, built a thriving town, endowed it with cultural institutions, and led the state of Vermont.
