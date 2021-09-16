St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Turns 150: Athenaeum Has Long Welcomed Children

When the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum was opened to the public on Nov. 27, 1871, citizens wandered through the impressive structure exchanging congratulations, according to historian Edward Taylor Fairbanks, the cousin of the building’s founder. They marveled at the architecture and the collection of 8,000 books. Three lectures were planned for the first three evenings, one on the educational importance of the library, one by a minister on “the dignity and worth of refined literature,” and the third by Edward T. Fairbanks, the historian, a colloquy in which three fictional characters dipped into the pages of certain books as they wandered through the alcoves, sampling “the treasures here stored for the use of the people.”
From the beginning, however, the founders thought of the children. On the day after the official opening events, a reception was held for the children of the town. “From that day to this they have been appreciative visitors,” wrote Fairbanks in his 1914 town history. “They quickly learn where to find what they want, and the output of juvenile books during recent years has been fully a third of the entire circulation. Care is used in securing a good variety of attractive and useful books.” In fact, however, several forms of what we now view as the wide-ranging genre of literature for children had not been created in 1871.
The 1875 Athenaeum catalog contained a number of classics for children, including Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan (published in 1855), German Fairy Tales by the brothers Grimm (1869), Danish Fairy Tales and Legends by Hans Christian Anderson (1870), and the American classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll (1870). Also in the collection from the start, Mother Goose and other fairy tales by Charles Perrault, and Thomas Hughes’ Tom Brown’s School Days. Some children’s classics not listed in the Athenaeum’s 1875 catalog were Swiss Family Robinson (1812), Mary Cooper’s nursery rhymes including Tom Thumb, and John Newbery’s A Little Pretty Pocket Book (1744). Newbery’s books are widely considered to be the first books intended to provide entertainment specifically for children. They contained a mixture of rhymes, picture stories, and games, and invited children to record their behavior. Newbery, according to histories of children’s literature, believed that play was a better way to encourage good behavior than discipline. Newbery’s books, widely published and successfully marketed, have earned him the title of the father of children’s literature. They were meant to be read BY children, not TO children.
Children’s Room Built in 1924
The Athenaeum’s commitment to entertaining and instructing early readers resulted in the building in 1924 of the children’s room addition. Named after Edward Taylor Fairbanks, the historian and former librarian (whose daughter was the librarian in 1924), the addition provided a home for the children’s collection and space for the programming aimed at young people. In 1934, a grant from the New Deal Civil Works Administration funded the painting of four murals portraying scenes from the classic children’s stories of Hiawatha, Heidi, and Hans Brinker, plus a scene depicting Injun Joe and Molly looking out over Joe’s Pond. The murals were created by Danville artist Margery Eva Lang, and used local children as models.
Who was the first children’s librarian? Athenaeum Director Bob Joly in searching old reports and letters, has found the names of several staff members who went to the schools and worked with Academy students. Cornelia Fairbanks, Edward Taylor Fairbanks’s daughter, was librarian for 32 years from 1919-1951, followed by Aurila Gladding who served as librarian until 1971. In her 1952 report Gladding made mention of assigning a staff member to the children’s room, and in 1952 reported that “the chairs of the children’s room have been full” after school, and that high school students used the reference room. Over the years, children’s librarians and other staff working with young people included Bonnie Simons, Dorothy Fayen, Gloria Molinaroli, and Adele West-Fisher.
Today
The ever-expanding children’s collection today fills the children’s room, and the programming for children is multi-faceted. Current Youth Services Librarian Becky Hatfield recently identified the programs for young people at various stages in their interests and ability to read, starting with a Lapsit program for parents and children from birth to 18 months. Lapsit focuses on print awareness, letters and numbers, shapes and colors. Story Time programs for children up to five years old are focused on fun activities using stories and songs, as well as teaching letters and phonetic awareness. Themed programs involving picture books for elementary students start with reading and add a hands-on activity like art or experiments. Programs for homeschoolers may include activities such as a geography fair in which the young student does some research and produces a bi-fold poster for an oral presentation.
Book clubs tie into Vermont state programs such as the Red Clover Book Award (for students from kindergarten to fourth grade), the Golden Dome Award (fourth through eighth), and The Green Mountain Book Award (grades nine through 12) in which young people vote for their favorites. The Golden Dome Award program was formerly called the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award; the name was changed in 2020 in response to critics who noted Fisher’s ties to the eugenics movement in the 1920s and 30s. Certain other books formerly considered classics are also less recommended due to their content, especially their depictions of ethnic and other groups.
The Covid pandemic has curtailed programming for young children, limiting the number of children that can gather indoors for any given program, and switched some meetings to the Athenaeum lawn. When safety allows it, the Athenaeum plans future programming focusing on STEM, technology, and other hands-on activities that enhance book appreciation and encourage a lifelong love of reading.
Editor’s note: The above submission is the second monthly column about the Athenaeum as part of the commemoration of the institution’s milestone 150th anniversary this year. Dan Swainbank is the author of three books, including, Fairbanks : the family that created an industry, built a thriving town, endowed it with cultural institutions, and led the state of Vermont.
