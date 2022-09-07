St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Youth Librarian To Lead Final ACT Event
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Youth Librarian Becky Hatfield and youngsters enjoy art and books in the great outdoors at an ACT event. (Courtesy photo)

SUGAR HILL, N.H. — The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s (ACT) final Story Hour will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at Foss Forest at 10 a.m. The 85-acre forest is off Pearl Lake Road and Post Road in Sugar Hill.

