St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Youth Librarian To Lead Final ACT Event

SUGAR HILL, N.H. — The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust’s (ACT) final Story Hour will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at Foss Forest at 10 a.m. The 85-acre forest is off Pearl Lake Road and Post Road in Sugar Hill.
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum youth librarian and ACT volunteer Becky Hatfield will be on hand for a reading of Doreen Cronin’s “Diary of a Spider” and a walk along ACT’s StoryWalk.
ACT’s StoryWalk is an ongoing collaboration between ACT, Gale River Cooperative Preschool, and Franconia’s Abbie Greenleaf Library. “It’s a fun and different way to get kids of all ages excited to get outside,” says ACT’s Gal Potashnick. “With books changing regularly, there’s always something new to explore in the woods. Come to learn about this fun resource and keep coming back on your own to see it change with the seasons!”
The Story Hour is planned with kids ages 4 -7 in mind, though families with older kids who think they’d enjoy it are always welcome. The event will last about an hour, and snacks from Littleton Food Co-op will be provided.
Registration is requested for this free event to help organizers plan properly. To sign up, go to act-nh.org/education-events, or call at (603) 823-7777.
The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust inspires and leads private, voluntary action to conserve the land the North Country loves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.