St. Johnsbury Band And Friends To Ring In The Season

This file photo shows the St. Johnsbury Band performing during a previous holiday concert at the United Community Church. (Contributed Photo)

St. JOHNSBURY — Five groups of local musicians will join the St. Johnsbury Band for a Holiday Concert to kick off the coming season on Sunday at United Community Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. This is the band’s first holiday concert in several years, due to COVID cancellations. The music starts at 3 p.m.

