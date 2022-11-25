St. Johnsbury Band And Friends To Ring In The Season

St. JOHNSBURY — Five groups of local musicians will join the St. Johnsbury Band for a Holiday Concert to kick off the coming season on Sunday at United Community Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury. This is the band’s first holiday concert in several years, due to COVID cancellations. The music starts at 3 p.m.
Joining the band will be the Caledonia Children’s Chorus and Lyndon Harmonies, both directed by Lyndon Institute music director Susanne Norwood, and the St. Johnsbury School Jazz Band directed by Heather Joy. A group of band members from the flute and clarinet sections will open the concert. Each group will present a brief program, highlighting the best they have to offer, and the band will wrap up the festivities with its own short program, including a carol sing-along and a visit from Santa.
The Caledonia Children’s Chorus is in its eighth year, providing students grades three through eight with a chance to sing with other children. Singers audition for membership and are able to advance their skills with challenging music. Lyndon Harmonies is a treble ensemble selected from the chorus for even more challenging singing.
Joy is the instrumental music teacher for grades five through eight and general music teacher for grades three, four and six. She will direct the school’s select jazz ensemble on Sunday. The Jazz Ensemble consists of 10 students from the Middle School Band who are joined by four faculty members: Joy playing tenor sax, Remi Lamothe, seventh grade math teacher, on baritone sax, James Darden, sixth grade math teacher, on piano and Mackie Moore, elementary music teacher, on bass.
“Our band is a great opportunity for students and adults alike to come together to make music, giving our students a chance to see that music can be a lifelong pursuit no matter what avenue you choose as an adult,” said Joy.
The St. Johnsbury Band will be under the direction of Gary Aubin and Kirsten Harter.
The United Community Church is handicap accessible; admission is by donation.
As an expression of gratitude to the United Community Church for sharing its venue with the band for many years, proceeds from the concert will be donated to the church’s organ fund.
