St. Johnsbury Band Holds Annual Meeting; Plans For Two More Shows At UCC

ST. JOHNSBURY — Following a summer season of concerts in Court House Park with one at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center, the St. Johnsbury Band met Oct. 25 for its annual meeting.
Dave Hare, band manager, led the meeting and was reelected by the band. Long-time musical director, Gary Aubin, of St. Johnsbury, will continue as musical director with support from assistant musical director, Kirsten Harter, of St. Johnsbury.
Jim McGregor, of St. Johnsbury, serves as band librarian, managing, preserving and distributing the band’s extensive repertoire of tunes, which includes many overtures, mainly composed in the 19th and early-20th centuries. There are over 2000 complete pieces of music in this library, some with scorch marks from a fire in the early-20th century.
Other band officers for 2022 are Rusty Speicher, of St. Johnsbury, assistant manager; Cheryl Gove, of Danville, treasurer; Randa Jacobs, of Peacham, secretary; David Askren, of St. Johnsbury, webmaster; Susan Gallagher, of Lyndon, publicity; and Jean Ashley, of Danville, uniforms.
The board of directors consists of band officers listed above plus three trustees: Paul Tidyman of St. Johnsbury, Jim Sanders of Lyndonville and Gallagher.
The band always presents special awards at the annual meeting. Jean Ashley, a long-time band member and uniform manager, was voted by the band to join the growing number of band Lifetime Members. The bandroom plaque listing Lifetime Members contains approximately 60 individual plaques.
Also receiving an award this year was youth member, Anna Casciari, of Waterford. Anna, a junior at St. Johnsbury Academy, plays flute in the band and joins her mother, Billie Winter, who plays in the clarinet section. “The band likes to recognize young people who play regularly with the band, and Anna has demonstrated her commitment for some years,” Gallagher said. “Anna joins two other youth members so honored in the past: Kaci Cochran in 2015 and Kate Mori in 2018.”
In a first for the band, a historical figure and former band member was named to the band’s Remembrance Plaque. Willie Johnston came to Vermont as a child in 1858, living in what is now a part of Derby. “After the Civil War broke out, Willie’s father joined the Vermont 3rd Infantry in 1861, which mustered in St. Johnsbury,” Gallagher stated. “In December of that same year, Willie, listed in army records as being 11-years-old and five-feet tall, joined the 3rd as a drummer boy. The family had moved to St. Johnsbury by the time of Willie’s reenlistment in 1864.”
Many will recognize the story of young Willie, who was the only drummer in his division to keep his drum through the seven-day fight before the Battle of Richmond, when many grown men were discarding their packs and weapons in their retreat through torrents of rain and deep mud back to Harrison’s Landing. He is the youngest individual in U.S. history to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor. “Although Willie played with the town band for only about five years (1865 until 1870), his contribution to the community during and after the Civil War is worth being remembered,” Gallagher added. “It is very likely he was playing with the band during the ceremony dedicating the Civil War monument in Court House Park, Aug. 20, 1868.”
The band now continues the 2021 season with two more concerts. The next event will mark Veterans’ Day. The concert will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at United Community Church, Main Street, at 7 p.m. Proceeds of this concert will benefit the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
The final appearance will be the Holiday Concert, kicking off the season on the Sunday following Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, also at UCC. Santa will visit to chat with any children who are interested.
At both concerts, the band requests that only the vaccinated attend and that everyone wear a mask. Social distancing should be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.