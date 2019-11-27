St. Johnsbury Band Holiday Concert Dec. 1

ST. JOHNSBURY – St. Johnsbury Band will perform a holiday concert with the Caledonia Children’s Chorus at South Church Hall on Dec. 1.
South Church Hall, now part of the St. Johnsbury Academy campus, is noted for its excellent acoustics, making it a perfect venue for the event. Musical selections will include familiar carols and not-so-familiar tunes, and Santa will make an appearance with treats for the children.
The Caledonia Children’s Chorus under the direction of Susanne Norwood is excited to join the St. Johnsbury Town Band again this year. The chorus is an auditioned group of singers in grades three and above. Members come from throughout the region, contributing to a rich tradition of choral music, singing a wide variety of traditional and multicultural music, often in four-part harmony.
Donations made at this event will be given to the Northeast Kingdom Community Action food shelf. The NEKCA food shelves are an important part of the organization’s drive to eliminate hunger in the NEK. In 2016, NEKCA provided approximately 30,000 people with food assistance throughout Orleans, Caledonia and Essex counties.
The concert takes place Sunday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m., at 1052 Main St. More information at manager@stjohnsburyband.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.