In this file photo from 2016, the St. Johnsbury Town Band under the direction of Gary Aubin, performs a concert as part of the band's summer concert series at Courthouse Park. (Caledonian-Record file photo by Todd Wellington)
The USS Minneapolis is the inspiration of an overture to be performed by the St. Johnsbury Town Band at its first summer concert of 2023 on Monday, June 12 to be performed at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The St. Johnsbury Band will start its summer concert season with an outdoor concert on Monday, June 12, weather permitting, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation on Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury.
The concert, beginning at 6:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. A free ice cream social will also be offered.
The program, chosen by the band’s musical directors, is expected to include some patriotic pieces to honor veterans and their families who could not attend a Memorial Day observance during which the band performed.
The band, in its 193rd year of existence this year, has an extensive music library that has pieces dating back to the late 1800s, including many out-of-print pieces that are either not available or only available as modern arrangements.
The band performs historic marches, popular show tunes and receives private donations to purchase new music from artists such as Eric Clapton. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is a favorite of Assistant Music Director Kirsten Harter.
A favorite music form of Music Director Gary Aubin is the overture and he typically conducts one in each summer concert. One such piece is ‘The Bridal Rose’ published by C. Lavallee in 1888. It is one of the oldest surviving pieces in the band’s music library. Overtures often have lovely harmonies and cornet solos which are performed by band members Sally Fishburn or Bobby-Ann Fearon.
An overture planned for Monday’s season-opening concert is especially meaningful; it bears the stamp USS MINNEAPOLIS, which was commissioned in 1894 and known at the time as a “Protected Cruiser.” This was the first ship named Minneapolis and was powered by both sail and steam. Her early duties included being the flagship carrying an admiral who represented the United States at the coronation of Czar Nicholas II.
In 1905 she carried scientists to study a solar eclipse and make scientific observations. During World War I she protected convoys crossing the Atlantic.
The ship’s band would be called on to perform for visiting dignitaries during her visits to ports of call and ‘The Bridal Rose’ was one of the overtures performed. She was decommissioned in 1921. Recent research in the music library has found additional overtures from the USS Chicago and a battleship of Teddy Roosevelt’s Great White Fleet: the USS Vermont.
Following the opening concert at the St. Johnsbury Rehab, weekly concerts will commence at Courthouse Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays. All concerts will have free ice cream socials sponsored by local organizations or businesses. All events are free, open to the public and entertaining to all ages.
Each concert will offer a different musical program.
