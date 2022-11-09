St. Johnsbury Band Plans Nov. 11 Performance

(l-r) St. Johnsbury Band personnel Susan Gallagher (publicity), Business Manager Dave Hare, Asst. Bus. Manager Rusty Speicher, Webmaster Dave Askren, Musical Director Gary Aubin, Trustee Carol Stevens, Trustee Jim Sanders and photographer Paul Tidyman. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Nearly 40 were in attendance at the St. Johnsbury Band’s 192nd annual meeting Oct. 29, at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon Corner. The band traditionally meets each fall, to elect a board of trustees, elect officers, fill other positions and plan for the coming year.
The band accepts concert and parade invitations from other towns, from which the band earns the funds needed, beyond the appropriation from the Town of St. Johnsbury, to pay its bills. One of the band’s major expenses is new music. While the music library stretches back to pieces purchased in the 1920s and earlier, audiences often prefer to hear tunes with which they are familiar, from popular music to film scores and show tunes.
This year’s election returned veteran musical conductor Gary Aubin as director, and Kirsten Harter as assistance director. Jim McGregor remains the music librarian, responsible for maintaining the music library and making sure all the players have the music they need.
Cheryl Gove will serve as treasurer, Randa Jacobs is secretary, Sue Gallagher handles publicity and Jean Ashley deals with band uniforms. Dave Askren is the band’s webmaster. He will soon launch the band’s new website, which can be seen at stjohnsburyband.org.
Business manager Dave Hare was returned to his position amid a standing ovation from the band. His is a big job, one that makes the band a success by recruiting new members and keeping the band solvent, among other important tasks. Rusty Speicher will serve as assistant manager and has taken on the task of planning next year’s annual meeting. This year, a number of members were unable to attend.
Serving on this year’s three-person rotating board of directors will be Carol Stevens (three years), Paul Tidyman (two years) and Jim Sanders (one year).
Next on the band’s program is the Veterans Day Concert, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the United Community Church for the benefit of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. The band’s final event of the year will be the Holiday Concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m., also at United Community Church.
