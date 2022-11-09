St. Johnsbury Band Plans Nov. 11 Performance
(l-r) St. Johnsbury Band personnel Susan Gallagher (publicity), Business Manager Dave Hare, Asst. Bus. Manager Rusty Speicher, Webmaster Dave Askren, Musical Director Gary Aubin, Trustee Carol Stevens, Trustee Jim Sanders and photographer Paul Tidyman. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Nearly 40 were in attendance at the St. Johnsbury Band’s 192nd annual meeting Oct. 29, at the York Street Meeting House in Lyndon Corner. The band traditionally meets each fall, to elect a board of trustees, elect officers, fill other positions and plan for the coming year.

